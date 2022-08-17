Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-$8.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.06 billion-$5.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.80-$1.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $392.00.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,928. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.20.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.