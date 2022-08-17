Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,962 ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ORIX by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 68.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ORIX by 104.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ORIX by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Stock Performance

IX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.62. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

