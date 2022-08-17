Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $242,000 in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 2,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,481.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $387,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.16 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $436,228 and have sold 2,750 shares worth $103,725. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASH. B. Riley cut their price objective on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $37.19. 3,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,972. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Pathward Financial’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

