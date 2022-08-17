Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $447,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in NVR by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded up $11.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,456.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,232.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,499.41.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $82.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

