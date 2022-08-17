Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Raises Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 176.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $293.23. The company had a trading volume of 39,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,216. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $293.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

