T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
T2 Biosystems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.48. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems Company Profile
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
