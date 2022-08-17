TagCoin Price Up 69.3% Over Last Week (TAG)

TagCoin (TAG) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One TagCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TagCoin has traded 69.3% higher against the dollar. TagCoin has a market cap of $124,755.53 and approximately $21.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,334.92 or 0.99884141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00050238 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00025623 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001388 BTC.

TagCoin Profile

TagCoin (CRYPTO:TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. The Reddit community for TagCoin is https://reddit.com/r/tagcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org. TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TagCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TagCoin is a startup making a few changes in the membership and rewards sector. TagCoin will be the primary currency used within Tagbond and TagCash. Developers designed TagCoin to have universal worldwide rewards currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TagCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

