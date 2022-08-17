Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Holdings Boosted by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 4.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after acquiring an additional 684,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after acquiring an additional 353,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after acquiring an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $3.98 on Wednesday, reaching $132.61. The stock had a trading volume of 35,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,263. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

