Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $136.59 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

