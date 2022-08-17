TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research downgraded TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Stories

