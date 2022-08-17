Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Insider Acquires £4,500 in Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) insider Brian Raven acquired 50,000 shares of Tavistock Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,437.41).

Brian Raven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 4th, Brian Raven acquired 140,000 shares of Tavistock Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,224.75).

On Wednesday, June 29th, Brian Raven bought 120,000 shares of Tavistock Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,599.81).

Tavistock Investments Trading Down 0.3 %

TAVI opened at GBX 8.87 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £49.53 million and a P/E ratio of 128.57. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.66 ($0.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.74.

Tavistock Investments Increases Dividend

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Tavistock Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

