Tcwp LLC Acquires New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Eaton by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,783 shares of company stock worth $2,376,871. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ETN opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.