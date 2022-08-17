Tcwp LLC Acquires New Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.
ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of ARKG stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $87.98.
