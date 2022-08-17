Tcwp LLC Acquires Shares of 5,936 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDAY. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.