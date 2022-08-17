Tcwp LLC Invests $384,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68.

