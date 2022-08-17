Tcwp LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $22.20.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.