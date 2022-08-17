Tcwp LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.70.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

