Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.