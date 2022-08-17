Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 231,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $2,850,000.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.58%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

