Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 1,905 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $206.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $179.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

