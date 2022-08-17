Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 3,855 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,081,000 after acquiring an additional 171,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 282,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,311,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,563,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $115.74 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

