Tcwp LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,064 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.