Tcwp LLC Takes $439,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 988 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.08.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $410.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.61 and a 200 day moving average of $390.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

