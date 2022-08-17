Tcwp LLC Takes $444,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $241.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

