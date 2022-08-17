TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,592,471 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $293,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,487,128. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.05.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

