TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Billion Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,668,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 404,873 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 1.2% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.41% of Enbridge worth $1,320,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after buying an additional 2,164,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after buying an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $775,726,000 after buying an additional 481,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $380,238,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 109,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,016. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.