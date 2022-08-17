TD Asset Management Inc. Has $260.32 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $260,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.1 %

AMD traded down $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $97.09. 1,020,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,742,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average is $99.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

