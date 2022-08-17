TD Asset Management Inc. Has $513.01 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,884,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547,638 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $513,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,704,877. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.13.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.