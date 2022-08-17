TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,436,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095,320 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises approximately 0.9% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $976,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,254,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,558 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $144,541,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,075,000 after purchasing an additional 904,521 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $91.58. 145,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,194. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

