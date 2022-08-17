TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,383,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194,104 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 1.5% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.79% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,662,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.24.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.05. 24,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average of $120.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

