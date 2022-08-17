Tekla Life Sciences Investors Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Shares of HQL stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 32,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,529. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Life Sciences Investors

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 20.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at $170,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

