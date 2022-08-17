Tekla Life Sciences Investors Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance
Shares of HQL stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 32,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,529. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66.
About Tekla Life Sciences Investors
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
