Ternoa Price Reaches $0.0154 (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Ternoa has a total market capitalization of $10.05 million and $291,082.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002273 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013397 BTC.
Ternoa Coin Profile
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_.
Buying and Selling Ternoa
Receive News & Updates for Ternoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternoa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.