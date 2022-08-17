Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $1.93 on Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00008278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $246.55 million and approximately $55.59 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008051 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014880 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.