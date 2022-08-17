Terril Brothers Inc. Has $9.43 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises approximately 1.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 47.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 98,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,229. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.30.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

