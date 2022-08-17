Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 145,530 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 10.4% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $50,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,576,741 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.