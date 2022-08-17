Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up approximately 0.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,188,000 after buying an additional 1,664,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,959 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,318,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,705,000 after purchasing an additional 197,897 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,601,000 after purchasing an additional 980,260 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,176,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,890,000 after purchasing an additional 269,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,875. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $29.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WES. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

