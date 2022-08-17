Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $85,345,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,503,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Down 4.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

TXN traded down $7.48 on Wednesday, reaching $175.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,073. The stock has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.52 and its 200 day moving average is $169.97.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.