Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,751 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Texas Instruments worth $316,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $7.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.97. The company had a trading volume of 227,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,073. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

