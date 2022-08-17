Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lowered by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,779 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,345,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.36 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.97.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

