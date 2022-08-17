Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 1,260 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,194 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,926,000 after buying an additional 1,885,257 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after buying an additional 478,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,463,000 after buying an additional 281,812 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,789,000 after buying an additional 252,872 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

