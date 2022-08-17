Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

