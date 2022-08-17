Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 300 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,096,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,642,000 after purchasing an additional 328,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.5 %

MET stock opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MET. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

