Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 50 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 330.9% during the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44,813.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $2,164,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,644 shares of company stock worth $68,036,430. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $543.02 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $512.81 and a 200-day moving average of $503.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

