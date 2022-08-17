Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,350 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.65.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

