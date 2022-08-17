Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.29. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.68%.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.