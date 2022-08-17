Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.87%.

ETRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

