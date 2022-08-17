Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWH. Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,861,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,725 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,360,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,733,000 after purchasing an additional 129,282 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,070,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 419,501 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.