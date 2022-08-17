Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.20% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCSF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 386,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,470,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 729,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,878.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $963.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.67%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Stories

