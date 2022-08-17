Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 6,994 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ventas by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Ventas Trading Down 0.6 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,012.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.