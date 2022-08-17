Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 700 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

